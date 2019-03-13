Morecambe announce attendance record bid for Cheltenham Town’s visit

Morecambe are bidding to set an attendance record next month
Morecambe are hoping to have something to celebrate when they welcome Cheltenham Town next month.

The Shrimps have announced details of a bid to break the Globe Arena’s attendance record for a league match.

That stands at 4,165 and the club hopes to beat it when the Robins visit on Easter Monday, April 22.

To that end, they are offering a deal on tickets bought in advance of the match.

An adult ticket will cost £5 while it will be £3 for concessions, £1 for 11 to 18-year-olds and free for under 11s.

However, any tickets bought on the day of the match will be at full price.

Tickets details are available online at www.morecambefc.com/tickets