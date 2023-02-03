The Shrimps’ bid to follow up last week’s 5-1 defeat of Bristol Rovers sees them heading to a Derby County team in outstanding form.

Saturday’s hosts are unbeaten in 14 League One matches: a run which has seen them climb to fourth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe sit 19th, two points and as many places clear of the relegation spots, after winning four of their last five.

Morecambe drew with Derby County when the two teams met earlier in the season Picture: Ian Lyon

All of those wins have come on home soil with Adams now looking for better results on the road.

The Shrimps have the division’s worst away record, having taken seven points from 39 on their travels this season.

As Adams acknowledged, outsiders would consider it a nailed-on three points for Derby.

“That would be the case,” the Morecambe boss said.

“However, we’ve got to go there and play in a way that’s going to cause them trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a number of players in our team that are technically very good and we’ve scored a lot of goals in a number of games.

“We understand the threat that Derby have but, in any league, teams have deficiencies.

“We have to look at them and see how we can cause them trouble – but there would be no better place to get an away victory.”

While Morecambe go into the game on the back of three points last time out, Derby are aiming to bounce back from an FA Cup exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United was only their second since being beaten at Ipswich Town in late October.

The other was a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and, as Adams outlined, they are a team looking for a swift return to the Championship.

He said: “It was a very difficult game for them as West Ham are a very good side.

“Up until that game, Derby had only lost once in 19 and they’re making a really strong effort to cement their place in the play-offs – or get automatic promotion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad