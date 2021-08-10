Morecambe add former Manchester United and Leeds United defender to their ranks

The 29-year-old centre-back has penned a one-year deal with the League One new boys.

Wootton came through the ranks at Manchester United, appearing for them in the Champions League and Capital One Cup, before going to feature for clubs including Leeds United, Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Wootton told the club website.

Scott Wootton became Morecambe's 16th new arrival of the summer on Tuesday morning Picture: Morecambe FC

“I’m glad to finally get it done and I look forward to having a successful season with the club, the first time the club has been in League One, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve got experience playing in this league and higher, so I need to bring that to the team and show my composure.

“We need to keep clean sheets so, first and foremost, we need to defend well and I need to be a leader at the back. That’s what I want to bring to the team.

“It’ll be a tough season, that’s to be expected for all teams, there’s no easy games but there’s also no team to fear.”

Wootton becomes the 16th signing of a hectic summer for Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson.

With an injury to Ryan Delaney and Sam Lavelle the centre of transfer speculation, the Shrimps’ boss believes Wootton’s experience will be key.

“Scott comes in with good experience and he’s played at good levels,” Robinson said.

“He’s played a lot of his career in League One and done very well towards the end of last season at Wigan as well, so we were surprised he was available, but we’ve brought him in.

“A good character, another leader in the dressing room and certainly adds to the competition and strength to the squad, especially with Ryan’s injury.

“We have a very young squad, an inexperienced squad, so it’s really important people like Kyle (Letheren), Ant (Anthony O’Connor) and Kelvin (Mellor), they really drive people forward and Scott will be another one that drives.

“He’s been there and done it at this level and his experience will be vital throughout the season.”