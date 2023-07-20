The 24-year-old had been training with the Shrimps and featured as a trialist in both of their pre-season friendlies.

Davenport, who started his career in Manchester City’s youth set-up, gained his first experience of senior football with a loan move to Burton Albion.

He joined the Brewers in the second half of the 2017/18 season, featuring on 17 occasions for them.

Jacob Davenport (right) has joined Morecambe on a year's contract after featuring as a trialist in pre-season Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Having returned to City at the end of the season, he left permanently over the course of the summer after signing for Blackburn Rovers.

He made 36 appearances – but only eight starts – in four years at Ewood Park, scoring once at Brentford in December 2020.

Davenport’s stay with Blackburn ended last summer and, after an unsuccessful trial with Hearts, he signed a short-term contract with Lincoln City last September.

That expired in January of this year, when he departed the Imps after playing three times in the Papa Johns Trophy and Carabao Cup.

He penned another short-term deal the following month, joining Stockport County for whom he made seven appearances in League Two.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “Jacob is a player with quality who needs to find a settled place to play after a couple of years of moving around.

“He has done well since coming in over the last week and we are pleased to add him to our group for the season ahead.

“It’s clear to see Jacob’s pedigree from his journey to date. He is still only 24 years old, so has his best years ahead of him and hopefully we can help him achieve his potential.”

Davenport added: “This is a new chapter for me. I have come in over the last week or so and really enjoyed it.

“There is a good group in the changing room and a group I think I will enjoy being part of over the course of the season.

“It’s been a tough couple of years but hopefully now I can be a bit more settled here and kick on.

