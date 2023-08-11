The 27-year-old was a free agent, having left Gillingham at the end of last season.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “David has talent that has been seen across various leagues in England and, at 27 years old, has a significant number of games under his belt.

“We have had to be patient in our recruitment for reinforcements across the defensive line, but we are really happy to have David joining us who will certainly add some good experience to us, as well as a different dynamic to what we already have in the building.”

Former Gillingham defender David Tutonda has signed for Morecambe Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Tutonda initially joined Cardiff City’s academy in 2012 before signing professional terms two years later.

He stayed with Cardiff a little more than two-and-a-half years, spending time on loan at Newport County AFC and York City, before joining Barnet on New Year’s Day in 2017.

A three-and-a-half-year spell with the Bees brought more than 100 appearances before he joined Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2020.

However, midway through his two-year deal and with only 22 games under his belt, Tutonda’s contract was terminated and enabled him to join Gillingham, for whom he played 63 times.

He said: “I am well aware of the challenges of League Two football, and I am eager to kick on here at Morecambe with the great group of players in the dressing room.