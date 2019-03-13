Morecambe 4 MK Dons 2: Jim Bentley reflects on a ‘fantastic’ night

Jim Bentley hailed a good night for Morecambe as they recorded a fourth victory in six league games.

The Shrimps moved nine points clear of the League Two relegation places following a 4-2 win against MK Dons at a blustery Globe Arena.

Richie Bennett (2), Aaron Collins and Ousseynou Cisse’s own goal gave Bentley’s players three points to follow on from last Saturday’s 3-0 success against Forest Green Rovers.

“A fantastic game but some of the worst conditions I’ve ever seen here,” was how the Morecambe boss summed up Tuesday’s win.

“First half, I thought we played well and deserved our lead; some of our football was good at times.

“We could have got a couple more but to get four at home is fantastic and backs up a great win on Saturday.”

Bennett scored in each half, taking his tally to five in nine appearances since joining on loan from Carlisle United.

He could have had more, volleying over with another opportunity before heading against the bar.

Instead, he had to be content with the assist for Collins’ clinching goal which was the Welshman’s fourth in his six outings for the Shrimps.

It sets up Bentley’s players nicely for consecutive away games, starting with Saturday’s trip to second-bottom Notts County.

“I was dying for him (Bennett) to get a hat-trick,” Bentley said.

“He got the goals and I thought it was a great bit of play for the first - but there were lots of good performances.

“It was good to see Andy Fleming back, Aaron Wildig is making good progress and it was a good night for us all.

“There is still work to be done; it’s a great win and now we can look forward to Saturday’s challenge.”

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Shrimps despite Bennett’s brace and Cisse’s own goal seeing them 3-0 up with 20 minutes left.

Dons substitute Kieran Agard set up a tense finale with two goals in seven minutes before Collins settled any nerves with his late goal.

As Bentley admitted afterwards, the former Everton youngster was one player he had tried to sign shortly after becoming Shrimps boss in 2011.

“Kevin Ellison was the first player I signed but Kieran Agard is the first player I sat down with,” he explained.

“I met him at a hotel, threw our club in front of him but it wasn’t to be and he’s always a player I’ve admired.

“When he came off the bench, I thought there was no better player (for that situation) and he got a couple of goals.”