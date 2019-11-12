Morecambe 3 Carlisle United 1: Derek Adams’ joy at recording a first victory as Shrimps boss

Luke Conlan scored for Morecambe

The Shrimps finished their Leasing.com Trophy campaign with a 3-1 win against Carlisle United at the Globe Arena.

Having trailed to Jarrad Branthwaite’s goal at half-time, the Shrimps switched from a back four to a back three in the second half.

The switch in formation reaped dividends as Andrew Tutte, Aaron Wildig and Luke Conlan scored to give Adams’ players victory.

“Delighted,” Adams said afterwards.

“I think we started the game quite well; in the second half we changed the system and it worked well for us.

“In the first half, at times, we passed the ball well and we were a threat at times.

“We were 1-0 down but I think the players were trying ever so hard to impress; sometimes they were over-energetic.”

Adams had named an unchaged team from that which lost in the FA Cup at Blackpool last time out.

That meant Mark Halstead kept his place in goal with caretaker bosses Barry Roche and Kevin Ellison settling for spots on the bench.

“It was a difficult situation,” Adams admitted.

“The team had been unchanged and I didn’t want to go where I was going to make the changes because the players feel ‘the manager doesn’t like me.’

“I’d watched them (against Leyton Orient and Blackpool) and I felt they deserved that opportunity.”

The decision to bring on Ritchie Sutton just after half-time, along with A-Jay Leitch-Smith, might have raised eyebrows given that two attacking players in John O’Sullivan and Lewis Alessandra were withdrawn.

However, the change in shape gave Morecambe the initiative and Adams admitted it is something Shrimps fans might get used to witnessing.

He said: “I’ve done that through my managerial career, I think you have to be adaptable.