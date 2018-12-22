Morecambe 3 Cambridge United 0: How the managers reacted

Morecambe began their festive football programme in winning fashion with a 3-0 win against Cambridge United on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Vadaine Oliver, Andrew Tutte and Kevin Ellison were enough to give the Shrimps and their fans an early Christmas present at the Globe Arena.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and his Cambridge counterpart, Colin Calderwood, both faced the media afterwards and this is what they said.

Jim Bentley: “We left certain players out of the squad today and, unfortunately, certain players out of the starting 11.

“When the subs go on, you want them to affect games; Tutty (Tutte) scored and that’s what the game’s about.

“The run we’ve had, we’ve played some good football of late and not got our due reward.

“We went with two big lads (Oliver and Jason Oswell) up front, changed our tactics a bit and went a bit more direct with crosses into the box.

“That’s why we kept the likes of (A-Jay) Leitch-Smith and (Liam) Mandeville back on a difficult pitch against a team who have been struggling.

“We went too direct when it was on to pass or passed when it was time to clip it but, second half, we passed it better.

“We got our rewards and I’m really pleased for everyone; that’s what it’s all about.”

Colin Calderwood: “The first half was good to a point and that’s got to be the minimum.

“Second half, there was no lack of effort or industry but there’s a nervousness about the group.

“They (Morecambe) had a period of dominance and somehow, we had to arrest that.

“In that period they scored the first which helped them; we were just about to make the substitutions to maybe change the dynamics in the team a little bit and, unfortunately, they scored.

“I thought they (Morecambe) played really well in the second half, typified by the third goal which is an excellent goal.”