Morecambe 2 Exeter City 3: Late winner sees the Shrimps suffer another home defeat

Morecambe’s wait for a home win continues after suffering their second defeat at the Globe Arena this season.

Having trailed 2-0 after 26 minutes, Jim Bentley’s players had got themselves back on level terms through Lewis Alessandra’s double.

However, with a draw looking on the cards, a defensive error allowed Nicky Law to snatch three points for the visitors with an 85th minute winner.

For good measure, Morecambe also ended with 10 men after Sam Lavelle was sent off for a second booking in added time.

Bentley had made one change from the side which gained their first league win of the season at Macclesfield Town in midweek.

Andrew Tutte was restored to the starting XI, replacing Alessandra in the centre of midfield.

The first quarter-hour was fairly even with Jordan Cranston seeing a free-kick deflected behind for the Shrimps but the visitors began to take control.

They took the lead on 21 minutes when Lee Martin advanced into the area, Ritchie Sutton was unable to stop the cross and Jake Taylor netted from close range.

Five minutes later and it was 2-0 as Lee Martin capitalised on some poor defending to fire past Barry Roche.

There was almost a third goal on the half-hour as Roche’s foot came to Morecambe’s rescue, keeping out Law’s shot.

That was the signal for Bentley to make a change with the ill Adam Buxton making way for Alessandra, meaning John O’Sullivan was moved into the wing-back’s role.

Not that it initially made much change to the Shrimps’ performance as promising positions yielded nothing and they continued to look shaky at the back.

The best chance they had came with half-time approaching as Cranston got down the left but his cross skimmed off the head of Shaun Miller.

It could have been worse in first-half added time but an offside flag against Lee Martin came to the Shrimps’ rescue when Dean Moxey had headed home.

Then, out of nowhere, Morecambe got into the game in the last of four added minutes in the opening half when Alessandra fired home via the underside of the bar from 25 yards.

With the wind in their sails, the Shrimps emerged with renewed vigour in the second half.

Cole Stockton half-volleyed over before they equalised on 64 minutes.

A 25-pass move ended with Stockton cushioning Miller’s pass into the path of Alessandra, who made no mistake.

Miller had an effort blocked and Randell Williams dragged a shot wide for the visitors before they netted the winner.

The Shrimps let a ball in from the right drift across the face of goal before it was worked back for Law to sidefoot home.

Lavelle’s dismissal for a foul on Ryan Bowman looked to have ended the Shrimps’ hopes but they kept battling.

It needed Aaron Martin’s block from Andrew Tutte’s shot to give the visitors victory and leave Morecambe regretting their defnsive deficiencies..

Morecambe: Roche, Sutton, Lavelle, Old (Ellison 88) Buxton (Alessandra 32), Brewitt, Tutte, Cranston, O’Sullivan, Miller, Stockton (Leitch-Smith 67). Subs not used: Halstead, Wildig, Oates, Brownsword.

Exeter City: Ward, Sweeney, A Martin, Moxey, Williams (Richardson 83), Collins, Law, Taylor, Sparkes (Parkes 86), L Martin (Fisher 80), Bowman. Subs not used: Maxted, Woodman, Ajose, Jay.

Referee: Tom Nield.

Attendance: 1,517.