Morecambe 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Victory for the Shrimps on a record-breaking day

Stephen Robinson’s players gained three points in front of a record attendance of 5,481, beating the 5,376 who attended the League Cup tie against Newcastle United eight years ago.

The only goal came just after the hour with Adam Phillips’ corner diverted into the Wednesday goal by Owls’ midfielder Dennis Adeniran - though Morecambe defenders Sam Lavelle and Ryan Delaney were also variously credited with the final touch.

George Byers and Jack Hunt struck the woodwork for the Owls, who also saw striker Lee Gregory come close as they failed to convert their possession into opportunities.

Cole Stockton had the first effort at goal in Morecambe's victory

Robinson kept an unchanged team from that beaten by Preston North End in their midweek Carabao Cup meeting.

There were changes on the bench, however, with Kyle Letheren, Aaron Wildig, Ryan Delaney and Liam Gibson all back from injury.

It was the Shrimps who had the better of the early stages, albeit lacking either the final ball or the right decision to back up their approach work.

Cole Stockton had the first attempt at goal on six minutes, firing a free-kick under the visitors’ wall but straight at Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Courtney Duffus failed to make contact with Alfie McCalmont’s corner before the Owls began to assert themselves but without forcing Jokull Andresson into a save.

Lavelle’s last-ditch challenge thwarted Gregory, though Hunt came closer with a cross that flicked the top of the bar.

Callum Paterson headed Barry Bannan’s corner off target before Gregory missed the half’s best opportunity, failing to test Andresson with another header.

Wednesday continued to dominate after the break with Byers’ first-time effort from 25 yards cannoning back off the upright.

Moments later a cross found Gregory, who controlled expertly before turning and firing over the bar.

He came closer still just before the hour, running at the Morecambe defence but seeing his low shot held by Andresson.

Morecambe’s response was to introduce Phillips and Delaney off the bench, reverting to three at the back in the process.

The deadlock was broken moments later after Stockton saw a shot deflected behind for a corner, from which Phillips’ cross seemed to deflect in off Adeniran.

Wednesday huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser but it was the Shrimps who came closest going into the closing stages.

Stockton fired well off target, as did Arthur Gnahoua, and despite four minutes of added time, the Shrimps held out for victory.

Morecambe: Andresson, Cooney, Lavelle, O’Connor, Leigh (Gibson 79), McLoughlin, Diagouraga, McCalmont (Phillips 57), Duffus (Delaney 61), Stockton, Gnahoua. Subs not used: Letheren, McDonald, Wildig, Wootton.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Palmer, Iorfa, Brown (Corbeanu 66), Byers, Adeniran (Wing 74), Bannan, Paterson (Kamberi 66), Gregory, Johnson. Subs not used: Wildsmith, Dele-Bashiru, Brennan, Sow.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.

Attendance: 5,481.