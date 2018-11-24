Morecambe 1 Notts County 1: Managers’ reactions to Globe Arena draw

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and Notts County’s caretaker manager, Steve Chettle, spoke to the media after Saturday’s stalemate; here’s what they had to say.....

Jim Bentley: “It was a fully deserved point that could have been more as it was a stonewall penalty at the end.

“I’ve been in that position myself when you know their man has got the run on you and you make yourself as big as possible.

“It looks like their defender has put his hand up and the ball’s hit him; sometimes they go for you and sometimes they don’t.

“I’ll take responsibility for the team selection, formation and substitutions but we have spoken about the role of substitutes before as Andrew Tutte had a big hand in the goal for Aaron Wildig at Forest Green and (Kevin) Ellison got the goal at Newport.

“With regards to formations, that wasn’t a game that was about our formation, it was about the personnel we had.

“I think everyone associated with our club had a hangover from Tuesday and the game with Halifax because the players were waiting for the crowd to get them going and the crowd were waiting for the players to get them going.

“Today was one of those games where we were waiting for something to happen; we didn’t look like we were going to score and they didn’t look like they were going to score.

“We had a bit of a go at half-time, told them to get the ball in the right area and not to accept it if it didn’t come their way; we were a bit quiet and waiting for something to give us a boost.”

Steve Chettle: “They’ve put the right amount of effort in today which is why they’re all tired but that is the bare minimum we expect.

“Our retention of the ball was vastly improved and we created chances which is something we struggled with last week.

“We should have taken three points today, though, because a late goal has undone our good work.

“I thought we defended resolutely. Our gameplan worked right up until the 88th minute and Ross (Fitzsimons, keeper) only had to make one save.

“We had much more structure with our two holding midfielders staying behind the ball and we were brave when they sent crosses into our box.

“It’s disappointing to concede in the manner we did because we work on set pieces all week.

“From dead balls we have everyone where we want them and they know the role they have to carry out so it is tough to take.

“Kristian (Dennis) knows his role and used his fitness well which helped him put a good shift in today.

“He was unlucky not to score in the first half as well because it was only the keeper’s backside that prevented him.”