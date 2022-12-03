Cole Stockton put the Shrimps ahead just after the half-hour but Exeter replied just two minutes later through Josh Key to leave Morecambe with 18 points dropped from winning positions this season.

Derek Adams made two changes to the Morecambe team that lost their last league game at Lincoln City with Liam Gibson and Stockton replacing Donald Love and Kieran Phillips.

The Shrimps started on the front foot with Caleb Watts looking sharp and Stockton a willing runner.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton gave them the lead on Friday night Picture: Ian Lyon

Their first effort on goal came when Stockton picked up the ball on the left and produced a well-struck effort that curled just wide.

Exeter’s main threat in the opening stages came from Jake Caprice, who went close to scoring on the half-hour when his shot was well saved by Connor Ripley.

Morecambe took the lead through a well-worked corner routine on 34 minutes.

Jensen Weir played a short corner to Watts, who turned smartly and clipped in a cross which Stockton headed past Jamal Blackman from eight yards.

However, the Shrimps gifted their visitors an equaliser just two minutes later after losing the ball cheaply and being hit on the counter.

Sam Nombe’s shot was well saved by Ripley but the ball fell neatly for Key to hammer home the rebound from close range.

Exeter almost took the lead on 42 minutes when the ever-threatening Caprice drilled in a low cross which found Nombe, who forced Ripley into a good save.

Morecambe had the first chance of note in the second half when Adam Mayor’s dangerous cross was headed over by Watts.

From there, Exeter enjoyed the greater share of possession and looked the more likely to score.

Their best chance came on 72 minutes as Nombe hit the post when he should have scored before another fine Ripley save denied Jevani Brown from distance.

Morecambe: Ripley, Gibson, Taylor (Phillips 88), Stockton, Weir, Bedeau, Watts (Rawson 78), Shaw (Connolly 64), Cooney, O’Connor, Mayor (Melbourne 88). Subs not used: Smith, Love, Delaney.

Exeter City: Blackman, Caprice, Hartridge, Collins, Stansfield, Nombe, Key, Kite, Sweeney, Grounds (Brown 66), Diabate. Subs not used: Lee, Sparkes, Harper, Jay, Dieng, Chauke.

Referee: Peter Wright.

