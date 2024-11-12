Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe secured top spot in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group – and a home tie in the next round – despite losing against Carlisle United on Tuesday.

The Shrimps had led thanks to Hallam Hope’s first-half goal but late strikes from Freddie O’Donoghue and Ben Williams gave Carlisle victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made 11 changes to the side that beat Harrogate Town, George Ray starting his first game since the opening day and 16-year-old Nathan Snowball handed a senior debut.

Ray cut out Jake Allan’s dangerous cross in only the second minute as the visitors had the better of the opening stages.

Hallam Hope scored his third goal of the season for Morecambe on Tuesday Picture: Morecambe FC

After being on the back foot, the Shrimps were gifted their opener on 16 minutes.

The Carlisle defence played themselves into trouble and Hope took advantage of a loose pass to poke the ball beyond Harry Lewis.

They almost presented Morecambe with a second gift just after the half-hour, giving away the ball cheaply, but Hope slashed wide when played in on goal by Harvey Macadam.

The half ended with Carlisle’s first effort on goal as Sam Hetherington’s shot was well saved by Harry Burgoyne.

They maintained that pressure after the break with Luke Armstrong’s effort blocked by Kayden Harrack and Cameron Harper firing the rebound inches wide.

Moments later, the Shrimps were indebted to Burgoyne who palmed away Taylor Charters’ long-range effort and got up smartly to save Armstrong’s follow-up.

Carlisle’s pressure paid off on 76 minutes when Max Taylor allowed O’Donoghue to get ahead of him and volley home from Williams’ cross.

Two minutes later, Adam Lewis gave away the ball in a dangerous area and Williams was left free at the far post to convert Armstrong’s cross.

Although Morecambe ended the game on the offensive, Harry Lewis making smart saves from Adam Lewis and Gwion Edwards, Carlisle hung on for the win.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Millen, Taylor, Ray (Tollitt 86), Snowball (A Lewis 66), Songo’o (White 81), P Lewis, Macadam, Harrack, Slew (Edwards 66), Hope (Brown 81). Subs not used: R Williams, Dobson.

Carlisle United: Lewis, Ellis, Barclay (Atkinson 62), Robinson, Allen, Vela (Lowes 74), Hetherington, Charters (O’Donoghue 74), Armstrong, Harris (B Williams 46), Harper (Neal 62). Subs not used: Smith, Hopper.

Referee: Edward Duckworth.

Attendance: 788.