Morecambe 1 Blackburn Rovers 1: It’s honours even as Shrimps held in friendly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gwion Edwards gave the home side the lead on 12 minutes with Ryan Hedges levelling on the half-hour mark with both sides creating plenty of chances.
Derek Adams' side were quickly out of the blocks with Harvey Macadam forcing Joe Hilton into a good save with a shot from 12 yards out before Edwards broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.
Ben Tollitt cut in from the right and fired in a low shot which was parried by Hilton, low to his right, before the ball fell perfectly for Edwards to convert the rebound from close range.
Rovers hit back with Dilan Markanday who produced a number of chances in quick succession; his first effort tested Stuart Moore before, moments later, the Shrimps' keeper pulled off a superb flying tip over the bar.
Moore again came to the rescue on 27 minutes when he got down sharply to tip away John Buckley's free kick which was seemingly heading for the bottom left-hand corner.
The away side's pressure paid off on 30 minutes when they levelled with a neatly worked goal as Hedges stroked home Jake Garrett's neat lay-off.
Shortly after the break, visiting substitute Tom Bloxham came close with a stinging volley before, just three minutes later, Harrison Wood took aim from distance, this time the ball sailed high and wide.
As the game ticked on, chances for both sides proved few and far between. Dom Biniek's powerful strike failed to test Harry Burgoyne on 73 minutes.
In the closing five minutes, Jordan Slew looked lively and nearly contributed to what could have been a winner. After dispossessing an attempted pass from the opposition, he drove down the left flank at pace before his cross was deflected behind.