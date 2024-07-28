Morecambe 1 Blackburn Rovers 1: It’s honours even as Shrimps held in friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps shared the spoils in Saturday’s entertaining friendly at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Gwion Edwards gave the home side the lead on 12 minutes with Ryan Hedges levelling on the half-hour mark with both sides creating plenty of chances.

Derek Adams' side were quickly out of the blocks with Harvey Macadam forcing Joe Hilton into a good save with a shot from 12 yards out before Edwards broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Tollitt cut in from the right and fired in a low shot which was parried by Hilton, low to his right, before the ball fell perfectly for Edwards to convert the rebound from close range.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe side draw with Rovers (photo: Kelvin Lister-Suttard)

Rovers hit back with Dilan Markanday who produced a number of chances in quick succession; his first effort tested Stuart Moore before, moments later, the Shrimps' keeper pulled off a superb flying tip over the bar.

Moore again came to the rescue on 27 minutes when he got down sharply to tip away John Buckley's free kick which was seemingly heading for the bottom left-hand corner.

The away side's pressure paid off on 30 minutes when they levelled with a neatly worked goal as Hedges stroked home Jake Garrett's neat lay-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the break, visiting substitute Tom Bloxham came close with a stinging volley before, just three minutes later, Harrison Wood took aim from distance, this time the ball sailed high and wide.

As the game ticked on, chances for both sides proved few and far between. Dom Biniek's powerful strike failed to test Harry Burgoyne on 73 minutes.