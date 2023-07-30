Morecambe 0 Wigan 2: ​Shrimps' final dress rehearsal ends in defeat

Wth the new season seven days away, Derek Adams' new-look side played some neat football, especially in the second-half.

But they were undone by goals in either half from Thelo Aasgaard and Luke Brennan.

Aasgaard scored with a neat header in the 18th minute before Brennan sealed the win with an 89th-minute long-range strike that curled and dipped over substitute keeper Adam Smith.

Adams may have provided a hint to the side that may kick off the season against Walsall next Saturday, as he named the same starting team that faced Blackpool in midweek, with new recruit Eli King – who joined on loan from Cardiff City on Friday – an addition to the bench.

It was the Shrimps who started the livelier with Jacob Davenport in the thick of the action.

On seven minutes he flashed an effort from the edge of the area inches wide and followed that up with a right-footed strike that flew over the crossbar.

But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with their first move of note in the 18th minute.

Shrimps' summer signing Stuart Moore

A smart break from the impressive James Balagizi ended with Baba Adeeko crossing from the right, and midfielder Aasgaard directing a header low into the left-hand corner of Stuart Moore's goal for a fine finish.

Wigan had a golden chance to double their lead on the half-hour when Chris Sze was left alone in the box but failed to get a strong contact on a header from a good opening.

Aasgaard nearly doubled his and Latics' tally with a classy piece of skill on 35 minutes

A free-kick from the left found Aasgaard, who chested it down inside the box, flicked the ball over the defender and then unfortunately poked the ball inches over the crossbar.

After a long period on the back foot, the Shrimps began to fight their way back into the game and thought they had levelled when Aasgaard was dispossessed on the edge of the box and Michael Mellon put the ball away, past Tickle.

But the referee pulled it back for a foul.

Wigan wasted a golden chance to make it 2-0 seconds after the restart when a dangerous cross into the area should have been converted but Adeeko failed to get the touch to direct it past Moore.

From there Morecambe enjoyed their best period of the game.

Adam Mayor forced a fine save from Tickle with a fiercely-struck shot from the edge of the box, and Jordan Slew fired an effort into the side netting from the left-hand side of the area.

Charlie Brown forced his way into the box but took one touch too many, while Cam Smith saw a shot well saved by Tickle as the home side looked to level.

But it was Latics who scored the game's final goal when Brennan let fly with a long-range effort that dipped over Smith.

MORECAMBE: Moore (Smith 69), Love, Bedeau, Rawson (Stokes 69), Senior (King 69), Songo'o (Melbourne 45), Davenport (Smith 61), McKiernan (Taylor 60), Mayor, Mellon (Slew 45), Bloxham (Brown 69).

WIGAN: Tickle, Adeeko, Morrison, Pearce (Lloyd 89), Balagizi (Adams 60), Hughes, Smith, Sze, Sharif (Robinson 60), Aasgaard, Brennan. Subs not used: Watson, Chentouf, Dwyer.