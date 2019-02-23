Morecambe 0 Lincoln City 2: League leaders prove too strong for the Shrimps

Morecambe’s hopes of three straight league wins for the first time since August 2016 were ended by Lincoln City at the Globe Arena.

Goals in each half from Bruno Andrade handed three points to the League Two leaders and kept the Shrimps too close for comfort to the bottom two.

In truth, the visitors were well worth their victory as Morecambe struggled to get out of second gear for much of the afternoon.

The wins at Port Vale and Oldham Athletic looked to have taken their toll on the Shrimps as manager Jim Bentley named an unchanged starting XI for the third straight game.

Maybe he could have freshened up the team but, having taken six points from six, it was understandable that the Morecambe boss chose to leave things be.

Whoever had started for the Shrimps, however, would have found it hard going against a Lincoln side who looked an excellent bet for promotion on this display.

The home fans were angry at what they perceived as Lincoln’s dark arts - and Richie Bennett did have a physical afternoon against the visiting defenders - but they were mightily effective at what they did.

Their game management was excellent and they had the game’s star performer in Andrade, who fired them into a 10th minute lead.

Jordan Cranston’s pass sold Alex Kenyon short, allowing Mark O’Hara to nip in and play the ball across to Andrade.

He was allowed into the area, and with Luke Conlan backing off, Andrade curled a shot past Mark Halstead and in off the underside of the bar.

Andrade and John Akinde had further opportunities before Morecambe finally woke from their collective slumber as the half-hour ticked by.

Quick thinking from a corner saw Conlan’s shot blocked before Kevin Ellison had a header easily collected and Cranston’s free-kick was deflected through to Lincoln keeper Matt Gilks.

Having needed 10 minutes of the first half to score, Andrade doubled his tally a dozen minutes after half-time.

Akinde headed the ball across to Andrade, and having his seen his first shot blocked by Conlan, he was first to the loose ball and swept it past Halstead.

Although the Shrimps tried to get a foothold in the game, any moments of attacking quality were fleeting rather than sustained.

The nearest they came was on 81 minutes when a corner ended with Gilks somehow clawing away Ritchie Sutton’s effort.

Gilks also held an Aaron Collins shot, while at the other end, Halstead held Tom Pett’s scuffed attempt as the visitors gained a deserved three points.

Morecambe: Halstead, Mills, Sutton, Old, Conlan, Kenyon, Cranston (Mandeville 58), Mingoia, Mendes Gomes (Collins 58), Ellison (Dalby 86), Bennett. Subs not used: Roche, Oates, McKay, Hedley.

Lincoln City: Gilks, Eardley, Shackell, Bostwick, Toffolo, O’Connor (Bolger 84), O’Hara, Andrade (McCartan 71), Rowe, Pett, Akinde (Rhead 74). Subs not used: Vickers, Frecklington, Angol, Roberts.

Referee: Martin Coy.

Attendance: 2,352.