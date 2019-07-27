Morecambe 0 Accrington Stanley 2: Shrimps’ pre-season preparations end with defeat

Morecambe concluded their preparations for the new season with a 2-0 defeat against Accrington Stanley.

Second-half goals from Colby Bishop and Sean McConville settled a game which had seen the Shrimps’ John O’Sullivan miss a penalty with the score goalless.

The game was switched to the Lancashire FA’s Leyland headquarters with the Shrimps wanting to ensure their pitch was in pristine condition for the new season.

It proved a wise decision as heavy rain fell for the vast majority of proceedings.

Lewis Alessandra was bright during his hour on the pitch, Cole Stockton looked a handful in his 45 minutes, while O’Sullivan was always happy to get the ball and run at his man.

Alessandra and Kevin Ellison went close in the first half for the Shrimps, who were happy to get the ball down and pass it despite the less than ideal conditions.

Accrington grew into the game as the half progressed with McConville sending one effort wide before scooping another over the bar as the Morecambe defence was caught by a ball over the top.

They had to thank Barry Roche for keeping them on level terms as he made two fine saves to keep out Bishop headers.

Six minutes into the second half and the Shrimps had the chance to score when O’Sullivan was brought down by Seamus Coneely.

However, he was unable to score from the spot, striking the keeper’s left-hand upright.

Stanley capitalised six minutes later, taking the lead when Bishop emphatically headed in from Callum Johnson’s cross.

It was 2-0 on 64 minutes with Roche again helpless as McConville curled home from the edge of the area.

There was nearly a third five minutes later when the impressive Bishop chipped Roche from 20 yards, only to hit the top of the bar.

Both sides freshened up their squad as the half progressed with one of Morecambe’s subs, Rhys Oates, having an effort kept out and Roche denying an Accrington trialist late on before the final whistle brought an end to the warm-up work.

Morecambe: Roche, Buxton, Lavelle, Old, Conlan, O’Sullivan, Tutte, Wildig, Ellison, Alessandra, Stockton. Subs: Halstead, Kenyon, Sutton, Brewitt, Oates, Mendes Gomes, Jagne, Lynch, Brownsword, Miller, Hawley, Cranston.

Accrington Stanley: Evtimov, Johnson, Sykes, Hughes, Maguire, Coneely, Clark, Finley, Trialist, Bishop, McConville. Subs: Trialist, Savin, de Sousa, Pritchard, Sherif, Carvalho, Simmonds.