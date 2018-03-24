Match report: Morecambe 0 Lincoln City 0

Honours were even at the Globe Arena as both sides claimed a point from a hard fought, physical encounter.

The draw edged Jim Bentley’s players further away from the League Two relegation places and kept their visitors firmly in the hunt for a play-off place.

Both sides could have snatched the win with Morecambe hitting the woodwork and Lincoln spurning a couple of presentable opportunities.

The Shrimps had made four changes from the side which drew against Colchester United in midweek.

The injured Luke Conlan was joined on the sidelines by Garry Thompson, Gregg Wylde and Adam McGurk with Patrick Brough, Steve Old, Vadaine Oliver and Kevin Ellison back in the starting XI.

In contrast, the visitors named an unchanged team and bench seven days on from their victory against Grimsby Town last time out.

Workmanlike – rather than wonderful – football was the order of the day with the visitors, given vociferous backing by the 676 travelling fans, having the better of the few first-half chances.

The best came on nine minutes when a training ground routine from a free-kick 25 yards out ended with Dean Winnard well placed to block Scott Wharton’s shot.

The central defender also headed over, while a quick throw ended with Morecambe keeper Barry Roche keeping out Matt Green’s effort.

For their part, Morecambe huffed and puffed in the opening 45 minutes but to little effect with Aaron McGowan’s volley over the bar their sole threat.

It was more of the same in the second half with both teams evenly matched, though the Shrimps began to see more of the ball in attacking positions.

McGurk and Ellison both shot wide from distance, though Lincoln midfielder Elliott Whitehouse could have broken the deadlock.

Having escaped his marker, he should have done better than head wide from Sam Habergham’s corner before failing to hit the target with another attempt.

For all those efforts, it was the Shrimps who came closest of all with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Michael Rose was brought down 25 yards from goal and McGurk’s free-kick beat City keeper Ryan Allsop – only to cannon off the bar.

Wylde was unable to convert the follow-up but a point apiece was a fair enough outcome.

Morecambe: Roche, Winnard, Lavelle, Old, McGowan, Kenyon, Rose, Brough, Lang (Wylde 66), Oliver (McGurk 66), Ellison (Thompson 85). Subs not used: Nizic, Fleming, Campbell, Lund.

Lincoln City: Allsop, Eardley, Bostwick, Wharton, Habergham, Whitehouse, Woodyard, Frecklington, Green (Rowe 78), Rhead (Palmer 59), Williams (Anderson 59). Subs not used: Farman, Long, Pett, Wilson.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton.

Attendance: 1,883.