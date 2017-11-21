Match report: Morecambe 0 Crewe Alexandra 1

Well, it was always going to happen wasn’t it?

Take one side in a semblance of decent form, pair them up against another with eight consecutive away defeats and there was only going to be one winner.

Unfortunately from the Morecambe perspective, it was Crewe who snapped their travel sickness thanks to Perry Ng’s 85th minute strike.

With a game of low quality drifting towards a goalless draw, the midfielder provided arguably the sole moment of quality with a fierce 25-yard shot that flew past Barry Roche.

Defeat was disappointing enough but, coupled with a truly dreadful attendance figure of 927, made for a sobering evening for all connected with Morecambe.

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley had made one change from the side which drew at Colchester United last weekend with Vadaine Oliver coming in for Aaron Wildig.

Morecambe should have been in front with only three minutes gone but the unmarked Garry Thompson headed well off target when well placed.

Oliver fired over as Morecambe’s share of possession wasn’t converted into shots on target.

That said, it was only the woodwork that prevented Kevin Ellison from scoring twice before half-time.

The first occasion came on 31 minutes when he struck the top of the crossbar from the edge of the Crewe area.

His second near miss arrived nine minutes later with a left-footed effort that struck Dave Richards’ left-hand post and cannoned clear with the keeper beaten.

In contrast, the visitors’ attacks were limited, though Chris Dagnall flashed a shot across the face of goal and George Cooper’s dipping effort went a yard over the bar.

If anything, the second half was even more attritional, though Crewe had the better of the few opportunities created.

Chris Porter missed the best of them midway through, collecting Cooper’s shot before turning and shooting straight at Roche.

He also spurned another effort and, with Richards holding Steve Old’s header, that looked to be that.

Ng had other ideas, however, and that lead could have been extended further in added time.

Morecambe were caught on the break and Porter played in substitute Lewis Reilly, who took his time but saw his effort kept out.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan (Lund 12), Old, Lavelle, Brough, Kenyon, Fleming, Thompson (Lang 75), McGurk (Wildig 62), Ellison, Oliver. Subs not used: Nizic, Campbell, Muller, Rose.

Crewe Alexandra: Richards, Nolan, Walker, Stubbs, Bakayogo, Ng, Pickering (Grant 90), Bowery (Reilly 76), Dagnall, Cooper (Ainley 76), Porter. Subs not used: Garrett, Kirk, Finney, Lundstram.

Referee: Scott Oldham.

Attendance: 927.