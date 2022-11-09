Marske United 2, Lancaster City 3: First-half performance paves way for excellent win

Nico Evangelinos was on target against Marske (photo: Phil Dawson)

Two goals in the opening half from Brad Carroll and Nico Evangelinos paved the way for the win although they had to withstand a fightback from the hosts in the second half.

Consistently fluid football is a rare commodity in the Northern Premier League but it would have been foolish to expect more than a few seconds of cohesiveness in a match which was affected by heavy rain.

However, it was City who settled first, coping with the conditions well.

They impressively kept their composure and began to progress the ball with short combinations, but also employing the aerial route in crossing positions.

It was Evangelinos who had an early effort for the visitors when he danced inside the penalty area and fired off a volley which was tipped away.

They opened the scoring when Kyle Brownhill sent a bouncing cross into the box and the ball was glanced into the far netting of the goal, with Carroll wheeling away in delight.

Ten minutes later, they doubled their lead. Sam Bailey picked up the ball in his trademark position and swung it towards the back post.

Dom Lawson nodded the delivery back across to Evangelinos, who was waiting to convert.

After the break, City were put under immense pressure by the hosts who soon halved the deficit.

Oliver Green, cut in and overloaded the opposite side, allowing substitute Josh MacDonald to be slipped in. He took a touch and fired the ball low, across and beyond Sam Waller.

Where Marske’s first goal seemed certain to arrive, their potential second began to feel less likely as Lancaster established a measure of control in defence.

They finally put the game beyond doubt with Sam Bailey’s late penalty after substitute Enock Likoy was felled inside the box.

The right back drove the spot kick low and hard past the keeper to seal a massive victory.