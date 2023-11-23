Mark Fell: Breakdown in relationship with chairman led to Lancaster departure
The former Nelson and Ramsbottom boss brought the curtain down on his five-year tenure at Giant Axe on Wednesday.
He will be replaced by club skipper Andrew Teague on an interim basis until a permanent successor is found.
In a statement on social media, Fell claimed the club have reneged on a new deal for him after he turned down the opportunity to manage elsewhere.
Fell said: “It is fair to say that unfortunately my relationship with the current chairman is beyond repair and therefore my position is untenable.
"Six weeks ago I was offered a position at another club which I turned down.
"At that point, Lancaster agreed a new deal for me, baring in mind I had not been paid by the club for over a year.
"Fast forward six weeks, the chairman informed me the deal agreed was no longer affordable and wouldn’t be paid.
"This is not about money, it was about the principle.”