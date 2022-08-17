Marine 0 Lancaster City 0: Dolly Blues held away from home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolly Blues were held to a 0-0 draw at newly-promoted Marine at Rossett Park in a game where clear cut chances were at a premium.

With new signing Kyle Brownhill starting for City after his move to the Giant Axe earlier this week, City looked to make a mark early on.

However, the first chance fell to the home side but Hayden Campbell first-time effort but his shot did not trouble Lancaster goalkeeper Jordan Eastham in the 10th minute.

Nico Evangelinos has an attempt on goal at Marine (photo: Phil Dawson)

A surging run forward by Charlie Bailey two minutes later put the Marine defence under pressure but the ball was eventually cleared.

A dangerous cross from Lucas Weir in 26th had the visitors’ back line worried while three minutes later, Dale Whitham’s shot was blocked.

The hosts had a strong shout for a penalty when Jake Burton went down under a challenge from Calen Gallagher-Allinson but the referee waved play on.

In the second half Nico Evangelinos and Dom Lawson combined well only for home skipper Josh Wardle to snuff out the danger.

The captain then forced Eastham into a save in the 67th minute and the City No.1 was equal to Josh Solomon-davies’ effort soon after.

Andrew Teague forced a fine save out of Bayleigh Passant as City looked for the opener.

The game eventually petered out for a draw and boss Mark Fell said: “It was a really competitive game – everything you would expect from a Northern Premier League game.

"I actually thought first half, we had the first 20,25 minutes and had a couple of half chances.

"They then came into it and loaded us with a couple of corners. they are really direct. They make you defend.

"We tried to encourage a little bit more play second half and we had actually played some nicer stuff, got down the sides and I actually said on the bench that if anybody was going to get the break through then it was going to be us.