George Tanner is an injury doubt for the Shrimps' game with Exeter on Saturday

The youngster, who is on loan from Manchester United, has an ankle injury and is 50-50 for the weekend.

George Tanner.

Alex Kenyon will also miss the game, he picked up an ankle injury in the Shrimps' 0-0 draw with Cheltenham last week and will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

Watch what the Shrimps' boss had to say about his team's current injury situation.