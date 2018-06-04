Major FA honour for Morecambe Ladies’ top goalscorer

A Morecambe Ladies footballer has been honoured for a successful season.

Yasmin Swarbrick was the joint top scorer in the Women’s Premier League Division One North with 19 goals.

As a result she was invited down to the FA Women’s Football Awards in London on Friday night to pick up her gong.

Swarbrick shared the award with Brighouse Town Ladies’ forward Jodie Redgrave.

The awards, in their 20th year, aim to celebrate the very best of women’s football at grassroots, domestic and international football.

The great and the good of the game were at The Brewery in London including England women’s manager Phil Neville.

Melissa Brown was also at the event representing the Morecambe club who finished seventh in the table last season.