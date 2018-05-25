Garstang and Longridge Town both move on up

Garstang and Longridge Town will be playing at a new level next season after both sides’ applications to join the Hallmark Security League were accepted.

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

They have been allocated a place in Division One North of the former North West Counties League after next season’s line-ups were confirmed on Friday morning.

It means step six will have three, 20-team divisions with a Premier Division as well as Division One North and South.

It was confirmed earlier this year that both clubs had applied to move up from step seven – the West Lancashire League – as part of a restructuring of non-league football.

Both had successful ground grading inspections in March after carrying out a variety of tasks at their respective bases.

Consequently, next season’s Division One North will look like this:

AFC Blackpool

AFC Darwen

AFC Liverpool

Ashton Town

Atherton LR

Avro

Bacup Borough

Carlisle City

Chadderton

Cleator Moor Celtic

Daisy Hill

GARSTANG

Holker Old Boys

LONGRIDGE TOWN

Lower Breck

Nelson

Prestwich Heys

Shelley

St Helens Town

Steeton