Garstang and Longridge Town both move on up

Garstang and Longridge Town will be playing at a new level next season after both sides’ applications to join the Hallmark Security League were accepted.
They have been allocated a place in Division One North of the former North West Counties League after next season’s line-ups were confirmed on Friday morning.
It means step six will have three, 20-team divisions with a Premier Division as well as Division One North and South.
It was confirmed earlier this year that both clubs had applied to move up from step seven – the West Lancashire League – as part of a restructuring of non-league football.
Both had successful ground grading inspections in March after carrying out a variety of tasks at their respective bases.
Consequently, next season’s Division One North will look like this:
AFC Blackpool
AFC Darwen
AFC Liverpool
Ashton Town
Atherton LR
Avro
Bacup Borough
Carlisle City
Chadderton
Cleator Moor Celtic
Daisy Hill
GARSTANG
Holker Old Boys
LONGRIDGE TOWN
Lower Breck
Nelson
Prestwich Heys
Shelley
St Helens Town
Steeton