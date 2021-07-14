Liam Brockbank signs for Lancaster City after long chase for the defender

The 20-year-old has been a top target of manager Mark Fell for a number of months and he has finally got his man.

Brockbank enjoyed nine years at Carlisle United before making the step into non-league football with AFC Workington.

The Cumbria-based defender is also a current England Futsal International and has been training with the Dolly Blues since the start of pre-season, making a scoring debut against Slyne with Hest last week.

Liam Brockbank in action for Lancaster this season

A much sought after young talent has been on the radar of many clubs in the past few months and City boss Mark Fell says this is a great capture for the club,

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in the league that we have been trying to get this over the line for a few weeks, but I’m made up that Liam has joined us.

"He’s an exceptional young footballer, already has experience of non-league and has a great attitude.

"I watched him twice last season play for Workington and he was the best player on the pitch by a mile, since then he’s been at the top of our wanted list, he’ll give us good left side balance which we’ve been crying out for and undoubtedly be a great asset to the club.”

City fans will get their first view of the new man at the Giant Axe when the club face Burnley Under-23s in the Semi-Final of the Lockstep Trophy on Wednesday 21st July, 7-45pm kick-off.