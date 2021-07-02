Leeds United midfielder joins Morecambe on a season's loan
Morecambe have continued their summer recruitment drive by signing Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont on loan.
The 21-year-old joins on a season-long loan, having done likewise for Oldham Athletic in League Two last season.
He's won two caps for Northern Ireland and spending the campaign with the Shrimps will provide him more experience.
McCalmont came through the academy at Leeds and has made two League Cup appearances for them.
He performed well during his loan spell at Oldham, scoring 10 goals in 39 league and cup matches.