Lee Baker lifts the lid on Garstang’s success against Longridge Town

Garstang boss Lee Baker admits a lot of planning has gone into maintaining their recent fine record with Longridge Town.

The Riversiders are unbeaten in six matches against their recent rivals following Easter Monday’s 1-1 draw.

The point means Garstang are seventh in the Hallmark Security League First Division North table going into their final game of the season at Shelley on Saturday.

It also means that leaders Longridge have to win their final match of the season against Holker Old Boys and hope that nearest challengers Avro slip up in one of their two remaining games to lift the title.

While other teams have tried – and largely failed – to stop Longridge this season, Garstang have claimed four points from six in the league as well as a cup success earlier in the season.

When asked how they had managed to do so well against Town in the last couple of seasons, Baker had a simple answer.

He said: “Every time that we have done a job on them, there has always been a plan.

“Sometimes, some of the players in the squad haven’t liked it because they have missed out.

“The two times we went to their place, we played a narrow midfield and thought we would counter-attack them.

“We thought the higher their centre-halves could get up the pitch, if they lost the ball, there was more space for us to expose them.

“Before then, it was just a case of sticking in the game for as long as we could.

“Last time we had one up front but we always go in with a plan whoever we’re playing against.

“I’m massive on that because I do feel that this season has been one where I’ve come away from some games thinking I know what to do against a team next time because I now know how they will set up.”

Three points on Saturday will ensure Garstang finish seventh, though they could end ninth if they lose and other results do not go their way.