League Two trip on offer if Morecambe win FA Cup replay
Monday’s draw handed the Shrimps a trip to League Two opposition in the first round proper, should they come through tomorrow’s replay at the Deva Stadium.
Morecambe and Cambridge met in the FA Cup almost 25 years ago, having played each other in round two at Christie Park in December 2000.
It was the Shrimps who emerged victorious on that occasion, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from John Hardiker and Mark Quayle.
This is Morecambe’s first appearance back in the FA Cup qualifying rounds since the 2006/07 campaign, having been relegated from League Two last season.
They were within moments of taking their place in round one, only for Chester to equalise in stoppage time at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium last Saturday.
Round one matches will be played over the weekend of November 1.