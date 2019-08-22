Late heartbreak for City as Morpeth win in injury time

Lancaster City were beaten 3-2 away at Morpeth Town on Tuesday night, despite twice taking the lead in their BetVictor Northern Premier League clash.

The Dolly Blues were ahead after just nine minutes when Charlie Bailey crossed from the left, Niall Cowperthwaite directed the ball into the path of David Norris who finished with his left foot from a tight angle from close range.

Norris went close again in the 15th minute when he picked up the ball after a loose pass but he was denied by Lowson in the Morpeth goal.

Sean Reid then had a shot blocked for the home side in the 22nd minute as the Dolly Blues dug in defensively, and on the half- hour mark Morpeth were awarded a dangerous freekick on the edge of the penalty area after Liam Henderson was brought down.

However, Reid’s effort hit the wall and the Blues were able to hang on to their slender 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long though because in the 32nd minute the hosts were awarded a penalty when Wayne Phillips was brought down in the area.

Joe Walton stepped up and put the ball into the corner of the net, beating City keeper Sam Ashton, who didn’t move, to equalise.

Norris had another effort at goal in the 40th minute but his shot was straight at Lowson as the teams went into half-time at 1-1.

Morpeth created the first real chance of the second half when Jack Foalle got on the end of a lovely through-ball and chipped the ball over the advancing Ashton, but his lovely effort just went wide of the post. Henderson had another effort at the City goal from 25 yards in the 61st minute but his shot lacked power and was comfortabbly gathered by Ashton.

In the 82nd minute the game really came to life when Henderson was denied at close range by Ashton and then Stephen Forster had his effort cleared off the line.

However, it was City who retook the lead in the 86th minute when a cross from the left was fumbled by Lowson and the ball ended up in the back of the net to seemingly win it for the Dolly Blues.

Morpeth weren’t done yet though and in the 89th minute Henderson equalised. He was played in by Reid and chested the ball down neatly just inside the area, his shot on the half volley was saved by Ashton with his feet but the ball rebounded to the Morpeth No.9 and he finished first time to level the scores from close range.

The home side almost scored again when Ben Harmison was played in and he rounded City stopper Ashton, but the angle was too tight and his effort hit the side netting.

Charlie Bailey then went close to winning it for the Dolly Blues when he burst forward through the middle and fired a right footed shot from the edge of the area just wide of the goal.

However, it was heartbreak for City moments later when Lowson launched the ball forward, it was headed on to Henderson who was brought down just inside the box and a penalty was awarded.

Up stepped Joe Walton, three minutes into injury time, and despite his initial spot kick being saved by Ashton’s feet, the ball rebounded to him and he finished it off to dramatically win it for Morpeth.