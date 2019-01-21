Lancaster's Manchester United star Scott McTominay signs new Old Trafford contract

Lancaster’s Manchester United star Scott McTominay has signed a new contract with the Old Trafford giants.

The midfielder has penned a deal which ties him to the Red Devils until June 2023, with the option to extend for a further year.

McTominay in action during United's FA Cup game with Reading. Picture: Getty Images

“Manchester United has been my life since the age of five and playing for the club I've always supported is all I've ever wanted to do,” said the Scotland international.

“I'm still young and I'm learning all the time from the manager, his coaching staff and from the world-class players in the squad.

”I can't wait to continue my progress at this great club.“

The former Our Lady’s Catholic College and Halton St Wilfrid's CE Primary School pupil has made 33 first-team appearances for United.

McTominay with Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: Getty Images

The 22-year-old has also picked up five caps for Scotland having elected to represent the country of his father’s birth rather than England.

“Scott has been with the club from a very young age, he has progressed through our academy ranks and has made fantastic progress in the last couple of years,” said United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

”Scott is a young midfielder and is constantly improving.

“He's an intelligent player and wants to learn all the time.

“I am delighted he has signed a new contract and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

McTominay has made eight appearances for United this season, but since the arrival of Solskjaer in mid-December, has played only a handful of minutes - his only appearance coming as a late substitute in the 1-0 win over Tottenham on January 13.

That led to suggestions he could seek a loan move to gain more playing time with Celtic reported to be interested, but an injury to fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini made that more unlikely.