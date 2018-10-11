Lancaster's former Preston North End youngster Ryan Croasdale captains England C to victory

Lancaster-born former Preston North End youngster Ryan Croasdale captained England C to victory on Wednesday night.

The AFC Fylde midfielder led the non-league Three Lions side for their 1-0 win over Estonia Under-23s at Leyton Orient’s Breyer Group Stadium.

Alfie Pavey of Havant and Waterlooville scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm stages international football on Thursday night when Paul Simpson’s England Under-20s face Italy at 7pm.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children and supporters are urged to purchase in advance via the club’s website or ticket office.