Lancaster found a way to win against Witton in the FA Cup - boss Mark Fell

Their reward for that 2-1 Giant Axe victory is another home tie against Northern Premier League rivals Marske United a week on Saturday.

It took a 79th-minute goal from Niall Cowperthwaite, back after suspension, to seal the victory over visitors from a level below, Lancaster having been pegged back after Jake Connelly's opener.

Fell said: “We were not at our best but still found a way to win and that's probably the difference between us this year and last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goal celebrations for Lancaster but they had to work hard for their FA Cup victory over Witton Albion Photo: JOSHUA BRANDWOOD

“We had a lot of players who were struggling out there, a lot who this schedule has caught up with.

“The first 25 minutes were very good, Jake was running riot and we could have put the game to bad.

“But I think we got a little bit ahead of ourselves when we scored.

"You want to enhance your lead when you get in front but sometimes you have to do that with some patience and we tried to force the issue.

“They scored and we lost control for 25 minutes. We had to roll out sleeves up and find a way.

"It doesn't matter how you do it in an cup competition as long as you do it and we've just about done enough.”

Cowperthwaite's return to the midfield was the big boost of the day for Fell, who added: “Niall doesn't score many but I thought he was really assured on the ball.

“He played at a much higher tempo than he has so far this season and I think he's at his best at that tempo.

"He has such a passing range and he brings others into play. It's nice to get him back out there as we were a bit light in that area.”

This Saturday, the Dolly Blues return to NPL Premier action at Hyde United, who knocked Clitheroe out of the FA Cup last weekend.

Fell's side stand fourth, with 11 points from six games, and he said: “ I'm pleased we have a week off, that's all-important. Hyde is the priority now and we want to continue our momentum. It's a tough place to go. We'll have to be at our best but we do play well there.”