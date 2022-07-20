Lancaster City's home start to the new season

After the trip to Stafford, Brig will play their first home fixture of 2022/23 against newly-promoted Marske United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday, August 16.

August

13 – Stafford Rangers (A)

Lancaster City skipper Andy Teague and his team-mates start the new season at home Photo: Phil Dawson

16 – Marske United (H)

20 – Liversedge (H)

23 – W’gton Rylands (A)

27 – FC United(H)

29 – Guiseley (A)

September

6 – Marine (H)

10 – Morpeth Town (A)

13 – Stalybridge Celtic (A)

24 – Belper Town (H)

27 – Warrington Town (H)

October

1 – Whitby Town (A)

11 – South Shields (A)

18 – Hyde United (H)

22 – G’borough Trinity (A)

November

5 – Radcliffe (H)

12 – Atherton Colls (A)

19 – Ashton United (A)

26 – Matlock Town (H)

December

3 – Marske United (A)

10 – Stafford Rangers (H)

17 – W’gton Rylands (H)

26 – Lancaster City (A)

January

2 – Guiseley (H)

7 – Liversedge (A)

14 – Marine (A)

21 – Morpeth Town (H)

28 – Belper Town (A)

February

4 – Stalybridge Celtic (H)

7 – Hyde United (A)

11 – G’borough Trinity (H)

18 – Radcliffe (A)

25 – Atherton Colls (H)

March

4 – Warrington Town (A)

18 – Whitby Town (H)

25 – Nantwich Town (A)

April

1 – South Shields (H)

8 – FC United (A)

10 – Lancaster City (H)

15 – Matlock Town (A)

22 – Ashton United (H)

Meanwhile. Bamber Bridge enjoyed a 6-1 victory over Longridge Town on Saturday.

With a team containing a number of triallists, including former player Jamie Thomas who left last summer after being snapped up by PNE, Brig were far too strong for the North West Counties outfit.