Worldwide interest in Dolly Blues’ managerial vacancy

Lancaster City’s search for a new manager has attracted interest from ‘all over the world’ according to chairman Stuart Houghton.

The Dolly Blues are on the look out for a new boss after Phil Brown quit following the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Trafford at Giant Axe a week last Saturday.

The club have since installed experienced first-team player Craig Stanley as interim manager, with veteran forward Matty Blinkhorn as his assistant.

Stanley is in pole position to land the job on a permanent basis, but Houghton revealed they have been inundated with applications since advertising the role last week.

“We have had interest from all over the world,” said Houghton, who hopes to start conducting interviews by the beginning of next month.

“But we’re concentrating on those within a reasonable travelling distance to the club

“Several candidates have previous experience at league clubs, here and abroad.

“Others have been assistants, and then there are those hoping to step up from a long playing career into management.

“We are fortunate to have someone as capable and experienced as Craig already on our books. He has grasped the opportunity wholeheartedly, is learning very rapidly, and is keen to take on the role.

“We are already seeing an improvement in the team’s performances. Younger players are being brought in, and they too have responded positively.”

Houghton admitted he was surprised by Lancaster’s poor start to the season which saw them lose six of their first seven games, but was still sad to see Brown leave.

He said: “We thought it had turned a corner with his penultimate match against Bamber Bridge, which we drew 1-1, but that wasn’t maintained the following Saturday in the Cup against Trafford. Sadly that was the final straw for Phil.

“In most matches we have been just coming into it, or getting back into it, and a silly mistake has cost us a goal, losing us the momentum. As the first win refused to come so it became more difficult.

“Tuesday night’s win, against Radcliffe was a real boost for everybody connected to the club.”