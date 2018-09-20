Will Stan be the man for Lancaster City: caretaker boss Craig Stanley hopes to land job on permanent basis

Craig Stanley admits it is a case of wait and see in his bid to become the next Lancaster City manager.

The former Morecambe midfielder has been in charge of first-team affairs for the past three games on a caretaker basis since Phil Brown’s resignation.

Lancaster City caretaker manager Craig Stanley

Stanley’s first game was a 2-0 defeat away at current NPL Premier Division league leaders South Shields.

But on Saturday they picked up only their second point of the season in a 0-0 draw at home to North Ferriby United.

And on Tuesday they tasted victory for the first time, albeit they needed penalties to get past Radcliffe in the first round of the League Cup after a 2-2 draw at Giant Axe.

Stanley – who is being assisted by veteran striker Matty Blinkhorn – submitted his CV to the board on Monday and the cut-off date for new applications is Tuesday.

“It’s just a case of doing as well as we can and then seeing what happens,” said Stanley (35), who takes his team to Basford United this weekend.

“It’s out of my hands, but hopefully I have impressed the people who have been watching.

“Hopefully the fans have seen a difference especially in the last two home games.

“I don’t know whether that will make difference to the situation.

“I have submitted my CV – that has gone in to the chairman. I am just looking to work as hard as I can to make it happen.

“If I get the job great, if I don’t then I still feel I have got a lot to offer as a player to whoever gets the job.

“It all depends on the chairman and the board. I don’t think I have done my chances any harm with the way the team has performed.

“But obviously we need to start winning in the league.”