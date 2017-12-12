Lancaster City boss is out to upset familiar faces as Stockport travel to Giant Axe

Lancaster City host Stockport County in one of the most high-profile matches played at Giant Axe in recent years this Saturday.

The Dolly Blues have reached the first round proper of the FA Trophy for the first time in 12 years and have been handed the chance to upset one of non-league’s biggest names.

The Hatters, currently ninth in the National League North table, are also boss Phil Brown’s former club.

Before returning to Giant Axe Brown was both an assistant and interim manager during his time at Edgeley Park.

“It’s a really good draw for us,” Brown said when the draw was made, Stockport getting the better of Southport in a replay.

“There’ll be plenty of familiar faces for me to catch up with.

“I know Jim (Gannon, manager) and there’s plenty of people behind the scenes as well that I keep in touch with.

“The main thing is it’s great to be at home.

“There’s the home comforts and you’d certainly think that was give us an advantage with some players not having been to Giant Axe before.

“Then there’s obviously the backing we’ll get on the day.

“Yes we could have had a day out at a big club but if we’d had the choice we’d have wanted to be at home.”

There is £6,000 up for grabs for the winners on Saturday, one of the major incentives for a club like Lancaster.

City’s Evo-Stik Premier Division game at Stafford Rangers on Saturday was called off due a frozen pitch at Marston Road.

It’s been a disjoined time for the Blues due to their cup commitments with league games few and far between, Brown admitting it is far from ideal.

“I’m not being dismissive of the cups,” he said.

“They are worth their weight in gold financially and in terms of the position we’re in, being in the first round proper.

“They can take over a bit though and we need to be careful.

“We’ve had the FA Cup, we’re in the Integro Cup, there’s the LFA Trophy, which is a brilliant competition as we saw when we got to the final at the Macron, and then there’s obviously the FA Trophy which is a major competition.

“We just need to get the balance right. We won four games on the spin and three were in the cup.”