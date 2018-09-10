Craig Stanley installed as caretaker boss at Lancaster City

Lancaster City have appointed Craig Stanley as caretaker manager following the resignation of Phil Brown.

The former Morecambe stalwart, who arrived at Giant Axe this summer as a player-coach, will take charge of the team for Tuesday night's trip to South Shields in the NPL Premier Division.

The 35-year-old, who has also played for Bristol Rovers, Torquay United and Aldershot, is also likely to take control for the visit of North Ferriby United on Saturday.

Stanley tweeted: "Didn’t expect it but I've accepted to be caretaker manager of Lancaster City for the next week maybe longer excited for the new challenge ahead."

It is a chance for Stanley to put himself forward for the job on a permanent basis as he has made no secret of his wish to become a manager in the future.

However, the club is inviting applications for the vacant position with a deadline of Tuesday, September 25.

Brown quit as boss following Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Trafford which saw them exit the FA Cup.

It was the Dolly Blues sixth defeat in seven games. They are currently rooted to the bottom of the table having picked up just one point from their first six games.