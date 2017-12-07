Chorley and Lancaster City to meet in LFA Trophy semi-final

Chorley and Lancaster City have been paired in the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

The sides met in the 2016 final at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium, Matt Jansen’s side prevailing on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Magpies beat Bamber Bridge 2-1 on Tuesday night to secure their place in the last four of the competition.

They will face the Dolly Blues who beat AFC Darwen 3-2 on Wednesday, at Leyland’s County Ground on February 28.

The other semi-final pitches North West Counties League side Charnock Richard against Clitheroe.

That tie will be played at Leyland on February 21.