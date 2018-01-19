Boss Phil Brown wants Lancaster City to make their move

Lancaster City need to get themselves in the mix sooner rather than later according to boss Phil Brown.

The Dolly Blues drew 1-1 against Barwell at Giant Axe on Saturday meaning they sit 13th in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, eight points shy of the play-off places with games in hand on the majority of sides around them.

Fixtures being juggled around means City travel to Nantwich Town on Saturday before the teams immediately play the return fixture at Giant Axe next Tuesday night.

Brown has always targeted a top-10 finish but insists if his side are to improve further on that then they need to start climbing the standings.

“I think we are on track for the top 10,” the Blues boss said.

“But if we have any aspirations to finish higher than that then we need to make our move now and show more consistency.

“We need to stop putting in performances that get us just one point or no points.

“It’s about building on wins and good performances and going on a bit of a run.

“We’ve got 20 games left which is one or two more than other teams.

“We’re in there and we’ve got a good chance getting in and around the play-offs and the top eight which would be a good achievement.

“We want to finish higher than our target and I think we’ve got the players here to do it.

“We’re just lacking a bit of consistency.”

The Nantwich double-header, the first game coming at The Weaver Stadium, sees the Dollies face a side 16th in the table.

“It’s a bit of a quirk of the fixtures but these things happen,” said Brown.

“Nantwich have got a few games in hand and will be looking to climb the table.

“They’ve had some good cup results and will be in good spirits after their win over Halesowen.

“We go there optimistic though knowing that if we do things right then we can get a result.

“We’ll have a little bit more information on them come Tuesday but we look at things one game at a time and Saturday is all I’m thinking about.”

Brown has plenty of numbers to choose from this weekend with Rob Henry’s knee problem set to be assessed.

Steve Williams is seven to 10 days away from a return as the defender-turned-striker battles to overcome a hamstring problem.

Work is also continuing to try and bring new faces to the club with several conversations with other clubs continuing.

“We have a relatively healthy squad at the moment,” Brown said.

“It’s up to the players to take their opportunities.

“We are looking at how we can strengthen the team in all areas and things are ongoing.

“We’re still looking to bring players in it’s just sometimes a case of waiting for things to fall in to place.

“Other clubs might need to bring players in themselves before others become available or teams might pick up injuries.”

On the out-going front, Adam Sumner has joined Evo-Stik First Division North side Ramsbottom United on loan.

The left-footer will be looking to get games under his belt having just recovered from shoulder surgery.

Rammy are currently 16th in the league below Lancaster.