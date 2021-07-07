Lancaster City will face Prestwich Heys in LFA Trophy final in August

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)

The Dolly Blues will face the North West Counties outfit on August 2 at the County Ground in Leyland.

The final is carried over from the 2019/20 season when the Covid-19 pandemic brought a premature halt to that campaign.

City have begun their pre-season fixtures over the past week.

At the weekend, the squad was split into two with one of the teams drawing 0-0 at Garstang and the other beating Holker Old Boys 2-1.