Lancaster City will face Prestwich Heys in LFA Trophy final in August
A date has been set for Lancaster City's long-awaited LFA Challenge Trophy final against Prestwich Heys.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:46 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:48 am
The Dolly Blues will face the North West Counties outfit on August 2 at the County Ground in Leyland.
The final is carried over from the 2019/20 season when the Covid-19 pandemic brought a premature halt to that campaign.
City have begun their pre-season fixtures over the past week.
At the weekend, the squad was split into two with one of the teams drawing 0-0 at Garstang and the other beating Holker Old Boys 2-1.
On Tuesday evening, the Dolly Blues got the better of Slyne with Hest 5-0.