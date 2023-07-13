News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Lancaster City to host Rangers to Giant Axe on the opening day of the season

​Lancaster City will start the 2023/24 season at home once again with Stafford Rangers being the visitors in this campaign’s curtain raiser.
By Craig Salmon
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST

In a busy opening month this is followed by trips to Radcliffe and Worksop Town.

City’s regular August Bank Holiday opponents as we head to the Skuna Stadium to take on Atherton Collieries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Non-League Day, the Dolly Blues host Marine on Saturday, March 23.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)
Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Tony North)
Most Popular

They round-off the campaign with a visit to Broadhurst Park to face FC United of Manchester on Saturday, April 27.​

August 12 Stafford Rangers H, 15 Radcliffe A, 19 Worksop A, 22 Macclesfield H, 26 Guiseley, 28 Atherton Coll A; September 9 Hyde United A, 16 Whitby H, 23 Ilkeston H, 26 Workington A, 30 Basford United A; October: 14 Ashton United H, 21 Marine A, 24 Morpeth Town H, 28 Warrington Rylands H.

November 4 Gainsborough A, 11 FC United H,18 Marske United A, 25 Bradford PA H; December 2 Matlock A, 9 Radcliffe H, 16 Stafford Rangers A, 23 Worksop H, 26 Bamber Bridge A; January 1 Atherton Coll A, 6 Macclesfield A, 13 Hyde United H, 20 Whitby A, 27 Bradford PA A.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

February 3 Matlock H, 10 Ilkeston A, 17 Workington H, 24 Ashton United A; March 2 Basford United H, 16 Morpeth Town A, 23 Marine H, 30 Guiseley A; April 1 Bamber Bridge H, 8 Gainsborough H, 13 Warrington Rylands A, 20 Marske United H, 27 FC United A.

Related topics:Lancaster City