Lancaster City suffer AFC Fylde and Garstang pre-season defeats

Goals from Nick Haughton, Sam Osborne and a triallist were the difference on a hot day on the Fylde Coast.

Although City will be proud of the way they battled against the National League North outfit – who are tipped to win promotion next season – keeping them at bay in the opening 45 minutes.

Nico Evangelinos almost gave the visitors a surprise early lead when he attemptedto catch Neal off his line with an effort, but he ended up striking wide.

Nico Evangelinos came close to scoring at AFC Fylde Photo: Phil Dawson

Nick Haughton had an early sight at goal after Kyle Morrison superbly won the ball back and played the midfielder in on goal, who dropped his shoulder and fiercely smashed an effort off the underside of the bar.

Haughton then slid in Rowley, who managed to find Jordan Cranston arriving late, but he curled inches wide of the post.

It was Haughton who finally broke the deadlock when he unleashed a curling effort into the top corner.

Haughton then turned provider, spraying a ball over the top of the Dolly Blues’ backline for the trialist B to calmly slot into the bottom right corner.