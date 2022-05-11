Lancaster City stage their end-of-season presentation evening

After a campaign which saw the club flirt with the play-offs in the NPL Premier Division, players, officials and fans mingled together at the Cross Bay Pub.

The first award of the night went to left-back Liam Brockbank who was named the media team’s player of the year. He also claimed the supporters’ accolade.

Chairman Stuart Houghton named defender Ben Anderson as his best player, while the players’ player of the year was award to skipper Andy Teague.

Liam Brockbank was one of the award winners for 2021/22 (photo:Phil Dawson)

Midfielder Christian Sloan picked up the directors’ player of the year award and Sam Bailey picked up the goal-of-the-season prize for his wonder strike against Ashton United.

Sam’s brother Charlie claimed the leading goalscorer prize.

Pam Satthwaite was named clubperson of the year while Rob Wilson was recognised for making his 200th appearance for the club during the season.

Meanwhile, City have announced that they will partner with global sports brand Puma for 2022/23.

As part of their ongoing contract with 17Sport as exclusive kit provider, the deal will see all the club's teams wearing the world-famous cat on their chest, with new home, away and third kit designs to be released as well as training kit, leisurewear and merchandise.