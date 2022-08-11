Lancaster City squad is the best group of players Mark Fell has had at his disposal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolly Blues get the 2022/23 NPL Premier Division season underway this Saturday when they welcome Nantwich Town to Giant Axe.

Fell has certainly been active over the summer, strengthening his squad with a number of new signings.

And on the even of the new campaign he is excited about his team’s prospects for success.

Dom Lawson is one of several new arrivals at Lancaster this summer (photo:Phil Dawson)

He insists the realistic target for this season is to achieve a play-off position at least.

"I don’t think there will be any manager in this league who will stand there at the point of the season and say, ‘I don’t think we can get promoted and I don’t think we have got the squad to be able to do’.

“But I think we have had to work harder than most because we’ve had to bring new players in.