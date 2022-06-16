Lancaster City squad is beginning to take shape

The Dolly Blues netted only 44 goals throughout the whole of last season in the NPL Premier Division.

It was the lowest total out of all the clubs who finished in the top half of the table – with only three other teams scoring less throughout the whole of the division.

The lack of goals means getting a proven striker has been at the top of Fell’s list of priorities this summer.

Lancaster City's Niall Cowperthwaite Picture: Tony North

He is hoping former Ashton United, Ramsbottom United and Workington Reds man Evangelinos will provide the firepower to propel City into the play-off places next season.

“It’s no secret we’ve missed goals," said Fell.

"We’ve created lots of chances and often needed that finishing touch – Nico will give us that.

"He’s been a pleasure to deal with this summer, a great lad and I know he’ll be an instant hit with the fans.”

Evangelinos can operate anywhere across the front line. He missed a large part of last season with Workington through injury.

But prior to that, he had been prolific for Ramsbottom, scoring 52 goals in 74 appearances.

"My style is very attacking and focused on chance creation. I want to get the ball to feet and play exciting passing football,” he said.

Evangelinos becomes the fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Brad Hubbold, Jake Connolly and Brad Connolly.

The quartet will join an existing squad which is also beginning to take shape. Rob Wilson has followed Simon Wills and Ben Anderson out of the door this week – joining Kendal Town.

But Fell has secured the services of Sam Bailey and Niall Cowperthwaite, who have both renewed their deals for next season.