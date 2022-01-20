Lancaster City set sights on play-off push in the NPL Premier Division

The Dolly Blues find themselves in 11th spot in the table after an inconsistent first five-and-a-half months of the season.

They lie a sizeable nine point behind Warrington Town, who occupy fifth spot – the final play-off place.

However, City still have 17 games left to play and a formidable run between now and the end of the campaign could see them force their way into the reckoning for the top five.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo:Tony North)

The win over Whitby last Saturday week was one of the best performances of the season – certainly as good as anything City have produced since the opening month of the season.

And Fell – who was frustrated his men did not have a game last weekend – is hoping they can replicate that sort of performance when they head to strugglers Ashton United on Saturday.

“I think we are three wins away from the play-offs,” said Fell.

“I think we have have 51 points left to play for and so we have got to try to scramble nine points back out of those 51.

“We do play a few of the clubs who are down there in our next three games.

“We play Ashton this weekend; we have also got Grantham Town – who are bottom of the table – to play at Giant Axe.

“We have also got Radcliffe a week on Saturday, also at home, and so I am looking at these games to help us put what will be four straight wins on the board which will help us get right back in it.

“Even if we just win two of our next three games, then we are probably going to be only six points off the play-offs and that will make you feel like you’re absolutely right in it.

“I think that’s where we are at this minute. We want to make sure that we can get a few wins on the bounce and give ourselves that feeling that we are right in the mix for the play-offs.

“I always think when you get to a position of sixth, seventh or eighth – you are giving yourselves that chance and it gives you that little bit of a boost.

“So that’s our target at the moment to try to climb a couple more places in the table in the next few weeks and then see where we go from there.”