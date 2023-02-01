​The Dolly Blues appeared set for their fifth successive draw in the NPL Premier Division after conceding an 89th minute equaliser against Matlock Town at Giant Axe.

Considering his side had dominated most of the encounter and had gone in front through Niall Cowperthwaite’s header, Fell was left feeling crestfallen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that feeling quickly turned to ecstasy when David Norris hit a dramatic winner for the hosts in stoppage time.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

It was City’s first win of 2023 – much to the relief of their manager.

"We played really well,” said Fell. “It would have been a travesty if we had not won the game.

"They really only had two chances in the game where as we had so many chances after playing some really good attacking football.

"At 90 minutes I was absolutely beside myself because it looked like we were not going to get what we deserved. I was feeling very aggrieved and trying to work out what I was going to say to them afterwards because they had played ever so well.

"But we relied on that one chance which Nozza managed to put away. It was an exciting way to win a football match, we full deserved it – but I would much rather we didn’t do that every week.”

The win was all the more satisfying for Fell considering he had to field a patched-up defence due to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Basically three midfielders made up our back five,” said Fell who is preparing his team for the trip to league leaders South Shields this weekend.

“It’s not ideal but we are hoping to sign somebody this week.

"We have put seven days’ notice on a player but whether we can get that deal done I don’t know.

"There is the potential of a loan so I am trying my best to get something in place before we go to South Shields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With defenders Andrew Teague, Jamie Mellen and Patrick Allington on the long-term casualty list, Fell was boosted by the news that Calen Gallagher-Allinson, who dislocated his ankle last year, came through 45 minutes for the reserves this week.

"We were expecting Calen to be out for rest of season but to come back from that after 10 weeks, he’s been very lucky,” said Fell. “Usually you have a fracture with that injury but he didn’t.