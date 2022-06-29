Lancaster City on verge of completing deal for goalkeeper Curtis Anderson

The Dolly Blues have been keen to tie up a deal for the goalkeeper after he enjoyed an impressive spell at Giant Axe over the second half of last season.

The former Blackpool and Manchester City youth ace – who spent two years as a professional with Wycombe Wanderers – was part of the England Under-17s team which lifted the World Cup in 2017.

Still highly thought of within the professional game, it is understood Anderson had attracted interest from clubs at League One and Two level.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Curtis Anderson of Wycombe Wanderers warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough at Adams Park on January 02, 2021 in High Wycombe, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

However, it is believed that Anderson is keen to continue the momentum he has built as City’s No.1 rather than become a back-up keeper at another club higher up the pyramid.