​The Dolly Blues boss was scrambling around earlier this season trying to field a team after being beset with a catalogue of injuries to his squad.

At one point, Fell was barely able to name a substitutes’ bench and farcically during one match had to call upon his reserve goalkeeper Curtis Anderson to act as an emergency striker.

Fortunately since then, Fell has been able to bolster his squad with a number of acquisitions.

Lancaster City new boy Rudy Misambo (photo: Phil Dawson)

He has brought in defenders Rudy Misambo and Nathan Woodthorpe on permanent deals from Prestwich Heys and Crewe respectively, while Pawel Zuk joined on loan from Barrow.

Midfielder Matthew Tweedley – borrowed from Bolton Wanderers – was also brought in last month.

Coupled with an easing of the injury crisis, City now have a much stronger look – borne out by the fact that they have won their past three NPL Premier Division games, including last weekend’s 2-1 win over Morpeth Town at Giant Axe.

"We have been able to bring in some really high quality reinforcements,” said Fell, who has also extended the loan deal of Burnley goalkeeper Sam Waller until the end of the season.

“We always work hard with our recruitment. If a manager hasn’t got his eyes and ears on pretty much everything around them, then he is not doing his job properly.

"We knew Rudy, we knew he had good pedigree because he had played at step three before.

"We have been able to pick him out from a couple of divisions below which meant he was under the radar of other clubs and he’s been very good.

"Nathan has just come back from a couple of big injuries at Crewe so was available and needed games.

"We brought in Pawel Zuk from Barrow who has done well for us. Little Matty Tweedley is going to be a star – he’s one of those players who when he gets the ball, you think something exciting is going to happen.

"They have all just dropped into the group really well.”

